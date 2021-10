In Proverbs 29:20 the Bible says, “Seest thou a man that is hasty in his words? There is more hope of a fool than of him.” Terrible battles, wars, destroyed relationships, ruined friendships and shipwrecked marriages have resulted from hastily uttered words. Words are powerful and forceful things and can cause both blessing and cursing, good and bad, healing and destruction. They can be encouraging and constructive, or dreadful and harmful. Our words can lift up, rebuild and restore or they can tear down and break hearts.

