FC Tulsa knocks off Atlanta United 2, moves closer to playoff spot

By Austin Gwin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
TULSA – It took six minutes for a cagey match to turn into a rout.

Three FC Tulsa goals from the 17′ to the 23′ minutes punctuated a 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. It tied the club record for the fastest three goals scored in a match. A capping goal in the 90′ minute put an exclamation point on the biggest margin of victory yet this season as FC Tulsa inched within one point of a second consecutive USL Championship Playoffs berth.

Rodrigo da Costa’s team-leading 11th goal of the season kicked off the torrid first half stretch when he sent a squared ball from Joaquín Rivas into the back of the net. Jason Johnson added a second before Rivas again played helper, finding Kevin Garcia’s head from a corner kick. It had been nearly three years to the day since Garcia last found the net, it came as a member of Houston Dynamo in MLS on October 21, 2018.

With a three-goal cushion over Atlanta, FC Tulsa made sure to keep it steady at the back, making numerous defensively-minded changes. It paid off as FC Tulsa limited Atlanta to a single shot on target over the 90 minutes.

As the clock turned over into second half stoppage time, da Costa was again in on the action, feeding second half sub Lucas Coutinho for the fourth. The assist was da Costa’s 20th of his USL Championship career giving the Brazilian 24 goals and 20 assists in his three seasons in Tulsa and making da Costa the 27th member of the league’s 20/20 club.

Now FC Tulsa turns its focus to clinching a playoff spot with a result on Saturday night with a roadtrip to Indy. A win or a draw will officially wrap up that spot.

GOALS

17′ TUL - Rodrigo da Costa (Joaquín Rivas)

21′ TUL - Jason Johnson

23′ TUL - Kevin Garcia (Joaquín Rivas)

90′+1 TUL - Lucas Coutinho (Rodrigo da Costa)

ONE POINT AWAY

FC Tulsa is just a single point away from its second consecutive USL Championship Playoffs berth. A draw in any of the club’s last three matches (or a loss or draw by OKC Energy FC in its match on Sunday at El Paso Locomotive) will lock in Tulsa’s postseason bid. Never before has the club made back-to-back USL Championship Playoffs appearances.

20/20 CLUB

Rodrigo da Costa is officially a member of the USL Championship’s 20/20 club. His 90′ minute assist to set up the final goal gave Tulsa’s all time goals and assists leader 24 goals and 20 assists in his three-year career. He is officially the 27th player in the league’s exclusive club, joining teammate Lebo Moloto (29 & 29).

RECORD GOAL SCORING

Well, that escalated quickly. FC Tulsa’s three goals in six minutes in the first half was the shortest interval to score three goals in FC Tulsa history and tied the club record. On March 16, 2019, the Tulsa Roughnecks scored three in six minutes in a 5-3 win over Orange County SC.

JJ THE JET PLANE

Jason Johnson has scored goals at just about every stop in his illustrious professional soccer career, and Tulsa is no different. JJ got the second of the night, his second of the season and the 31st of his USL Championship career. In total the Jamaican has 36 career professional goals since 2013.

DOUBLE ASSIST

Joaquín Rivas’ two first half assists are the Salvadoran international’s second and third of the season. It’s the first time in 2021 that an FC Tulsa player has registered two assists in a match. The last occurance came on September 27, 2020 when Cristian Altamirano logged two assists as a sub in a 3-2 Wrench-clinching victory over OKC.

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS UPDATE

Team Matches Played Record (W-L-D) Points

x - Birmingham Legion FC 30 17-7-6 57

x - Louisville City FC 30 16-7-7 55

x - Memphis 901 FC 29 12-9-8 44

FC Tulsa 29 14-12-4 43

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OKC Energy FC 30 8-9-13 37

z - Indy Eleven 30 9-14-7 34

z - Atlanta United 2 32 8-14-10 34

z - Sporting KC II 30 4-18-8 20

x - clinched playoff spot, z - eliminated from playoffs

FC Tulsa heads to Indy Eleven on Saturday for its penultimate road match of 2021. This season, FC Tulsa has won two of its three matches against Indy, including the previous one at Carroll Stadium back on May 8 by a 2-0 scoreline.

