Congress & Courts

Manchin probably shocked, maybe embarrassed, that his voting rights bill got no GOP votes

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow reports on the voting rights bill that Senate Republicans filibustered to...

Rachel Maddow
Person
Joe Manchin
#Voting Rights#Senate Republicans#Gop#Democratic
mediaite.com

Claire McCaskill Slams ‘Weak’ Joe Manchin on Voting Rights Outreach to GOP: ‘He Couldn’t Get One Vote for His Bill!’

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a motion to begin debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. The bill was in part the handiwork of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), and would end partisan gerrymandering, expand opportunities to vote, and modernize voter registration, among other provisions. Manchin opposes the more robust For...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

‘Unconscionable’: Biden rips GOP bid to block Democratic voting bill

President Biden on Wednesday blasted Senate Republicans who are expected to block another Democratic bill that would dramatically overhaul federal elections. “Today, Senate Democrats would like to start debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. Senate Democrats have worked hard to ensure this bill includes traditionally bipartisan provisions. But Senate Republicans are likely to block even debate on the bill, as they have before on previous voting rights bills. It’s unconscionable,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

All eyes on Manchin after Republicans again block voting rights legislation

Democrats’ months-long drive for muscular new federal voting rights legislation hit a new roadblock Wednesday, with options for progress dwindling as Senate Republicans remained united in blocking debate on the issue. Outwardly, key lawmakers and advocates have continued to elevate the political stakes, calling federal legislation essential to protecting American...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate Republicans block voting rights bill as pressure builds for filibuster reform

Senate Republicans have once again blocked debate and a vote on another voting rights bill, killing chances of any federal safeguards against a wave of voting restrictions across the US.Voting rights advocates and a growing push from lawmakers have urged Democratic senators to dismantle filibuster rules that have obstructed critical parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda and threaten to undermine the right to vote.After GOP lawmakers universally rejected attempts to standardise ballot access and eliminate long-standing barriers to voting on two other attempts, Senate Democrats prepared a more-limited “compromise” bill – with the backing of Senator Joe Manchin, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Senate Democrats to press ahead with voting rights bill despite likely GOP blockade

The US Senate is preparing to schedule a vote on voting rights legislation intended as a “compromise” measure after Senate Republicans repeatedly blocked attempts to standardise ballot access and eliminate long-standing barriers to the right to vote.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a letter to senators on 14 October that he plans to begin procedural votes on the Freedom to Vote Act – a bill that effectively replaces the For the People Act with a more slimmed-down slate of voting rights proposals – on 20 October.“This is consequential voting rights legislation,” he announced on Thursday. “It would establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Plan Senate Vote Next Week On Revised Voting Rights Bill

Senate Democrats are planning a test vote on their revamped voting rights legislation next week, setting up a clash over the future of the filibuster. In a letter sent Thursday to his colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he plans to bring up the Freedom to Vote Act for a vote on Wednesday. The legislation was crafted in part by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who opposed a previous, broader version of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Schumer sets key vote on Manchin-backed voting rights bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday announced that the body will vote on a voting rights measure backed by key moderate lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the latest chapter in the battle over access to the ballot box. The bill, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate on the bill. Weeks in the making, the new version was drafted in hopes of winning over support at a time when states continue mounting obstacles to voting.If the Republican senators have ideas “on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Senate to vote on Manchin-backed voting rights proposal

The Senate will vote next week on a new voting rights bill backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced in a letter to colleagues on Thursday. Why it matters: The Freedom To Vote Act is the latest attempt by Democrats to counter Republican-led measures...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Civil rights activist: [Biden} is “falling short” on voting rights

The Freedom to Vote Act, Democrats' latest attempt at voting rights legislation, failed in the Senate this week after Republicans filibustered debate on the bill. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Alicia Garza, principal of the Black to the Future Action Fund and a co-founder the Black Lives Matter movement, and Chris Haynes, professor of Political Science and National Security at the University of New Haven, about the filibuster and who it’s actually hurting. Oct. 24, 2021.
ELECTIONS

