CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

‘I could hear my heartbeat’: Jaylen Brown scores 46 in return from COVID-19

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"He's a hooper, man."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBm1T_0cXpyVy800
Jaylen Brown scored a career high the Celtics' season-opening loss to the Knicks. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Celtics dropped their season opener to the Knicks 138-134 on Wednesday, but Jaylen Brown impressed in his return from COVID-19.

Brown nearly helped the Celtics steal a win, dropping a career-high 46 points as Jayson Tatum struggled and was instrumental in the late push that sent the game to overtime.

Brown’s biggest shot was a deep 3-pointer that trimmed the Celtics’ deficit to one in the closing seconds of regulation and set the stage for Marcus Smart’s heroics as time expired.

But Brown’s stellar performance started early. In the first quarter, Brown dropped 20 points on a flurry of 3-pointers that helped the Celtics build an early lead.

“He came out firing,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “We wanted to get him a shorter stint early. He was playing so well, we didn’t want to take away his momentum, but at times in the game, we still were cognizant of that and trying to find him a break here and there. But he was rolling.”

The first quarter was the big one, but Brown never really slowed down. He added nine points in the second and third quarters, and he was instrumental in the fourth — dropping 10 points as the Celtics rallied back, including two powerful layups. On the first, he split a pick-and-roll and snaked through several Knicks defenders. On the second, he went shoulder to shoulder with Knicks wing R.J. Barrett and came out with two points on a nifty finger roll.

Understandably, Brown’s energy flagged in the overtime periods. At one point, he poked away a steal and went to the hoop for what would have been a crucial dunk, but he couldn’t gather his legs enough to get in the air and he missed off the front rim. Brown called the play “kind of embarrassing.”

“Obviously we missed some easy ones,” Udoka said. “The layups and dunks, we’re going to knock those down.”

But the rest of his performance was everything the Celtics could have asked for, particularly as Tatum bricked 23 shots – finishing 7-for-30 from the field.

“[Brown] carried us tonight,” Tatum said. “The plays he was making, the shots he was hitting, he was unbelievable. I wish I could have done my part to help him out tonight, but it happens like that sometimes.”

Brown, who told reporters before the game that the Celtics provided him with an inhaler, did feel some lingering effects from COVID-19 — most notably his breath (which felt “a little irregular”) and his heart.

“Once we got to the end of the first overtime, going into the second one, I could hear my heartbeat,” Brown said. “Tried to do my best to breathe and stuff like that, but for the most part I felt fine, to be honest. Coming out of quarantine, played 46 minutes, I think I did okay from a physical standpoint.

“Being away from the team that long, it’s always a risk of injury coming back, high-level intensity, the Garden, New York, a physical team, I think my body held up well.”

Even given Brown’s recent bout with COVID, Celtics center Robert Williams wasn’t surprised by Brown’s performance.

“He’s a hooper, man,” Williams said. “He is a pure hooper. He is a bucket. He loves the game. … I expected nothing less.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I’ll Win 6 Championship by the Time I’m 28”: Twitter lauds Jaylen Brown as he tries to impress journalist Taylor Rooks

Jaylen Brown is one the brightest stars for the Boston Celtics, a team which has seen all the success in the NBA. Having had a team built around him, Brown has already reached an All-Star level by being a part of the league for only a handful of years. Many believe that with right pieces around, he along with Jayson Tatum could change the fortune for Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Recently the 2nd best option for Celtics tried to impress Taylor Rooks and the internet could not have enough of it.
NBA
chatsports.com

Report: Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, joins Jaylen Brown in quarantine status

I think we’re all tired of seeing the words “Health and Safety Protocols,” but if there was any doubt after the Boston Celtics announced that Al Horford would miss tomorrow’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic because of those protocols, The Athletic’s Shams Charania put the nail in the coffin with the report that Horford caught COVID-19:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Celtics big Al Horford joins Jaylen Brown in COVID-19 protocols

Boston Celtics big-man Al Horford has joined his All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. Horford and Brown will miss the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic set for Wednesday. Horford, 35, marks the third known COVID-19 case for the Celtics in recent...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown cleared for Celtics season opener after testing positive for COVID-19

Jaylen Brown will be available for the Celtics‘ season opener against the Knicks on Wednesday, per the NBA’s Opening Night rosters. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. Celtics coach Ime Udoka expressed some confidence the star wing would be able to return for the team’s opener. On Monday,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nbc Sports Boston
Marietta Daily Journal

Wheeler grad Jaylen Brown to start opener for Celtics after COVID bout

Jaylen Brown will start for the Boston Celtics in their season opener Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. Coach Ime Udoka said Brown looks "impressively fine" physically, despite spending time away from the team and in isolation. Brown will start...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Takes Blame For The Boston Celtics' Loss To The New York Knicks While Praising Jaylen Brown: "He Carried Us Tonight... He Was Unbelievable. I Wish I Could've Done My Part."

We're just 2 days into the NBA season, and we already have a contender for game of the season. The Boston Celtics arrived at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. In a thrilling double-overtime affair, the Knicks vanquished the Celtics, after a Derrick Rose dagger to end the game 138-134.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (COVID-19) still feels uncertain, Celtics expect start

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (COVID-19 protocols) says his status is still questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New York Knicks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Brown will be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night, but the All-Star forward expressed some uncertainty about his conditioning and injury risk. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he cleared health and safety protocols on Tuesday and Udoka said he looked "impressively fine" from a physical standpoint. The Celtics may have a soft minutes limit on Wednesday as Brown returns to game shape, but there isn't any long-term concern.
NBA
RealGM

Jaylen Brown To Have Inhaler Coming Out Of COVID-19 Recovery

Jaylen Brown will be in the starting lineup for the Boston Celtics to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. Brown, who had been listed as questionable on Tuesday afternoon, said he had "some mild symptoms for the most part," including some breathing issues that he used meditation to navigate through.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chatsports.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Expected To Play

The Boston Celtics announced that shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, will play in the season opener against the Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown returns from quarantine and has career night vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown was questionable heading into Opening Night. After a positive COVID test less than two weeks ago put Brown in the league’s health and safety protocols, he had to be quarantined and away from the Celtics for ten days. While the team completed training camp and got valuable experience from three preseason games, Brown, well, just breathed through it.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown is a sneaker free agent

Nick DePaula: Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown (*there*…I confirmed it!) drops a career high 46 points in the “Hall of Fame” Nike Kobe 5. pic.twitter.com/d0a7mASEZQ. Jaylen Brown’s development as a shooter has been incredible since Cal. He shot 29% from 3 in college. Made only 41 jumpers in 34 games. Made 28% on pull-ups. Tonight, he dropped 46 vs. NYK almost all through decisive, confident jumpers. Hit 10 halfcourt jumpers. Great balance now pic.twitter.com/AK6c4JkvJn – 3:46 AM.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown jumps back into action

NEW YORK — Different players make use of their time in health and safety protocol differently. Jaylen Brown naturally turned it into a quest. Painfully aware of Jayson Tatum’s respiratory struggles, and his need for an inhaler after coming back last season, Brown focused on his breathing while doing extensive meditation exercises.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy