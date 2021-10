• Century (10-4-2): The 2020 outright Big Nine champions just missed clinching at least a share of their third straight conference title when they fell 1-0 to Mankato East on Thursday to finish a game behind the Cougars in the standings at 8-2. Century is 4-1-2 in section play, with a QRF ranking of 22. It's one of five teams in the section to have a QRF ranking between 22 and 36. The Panthers are also the top scoring team in the section, averaging 3.5 goals per game thanks to the talented duo of Addison Clarey and Jordan Nowicki. Clarey lead sthe team with 24 goals to go along with 12 assists, while Nowicki has 15 assists and 17 goals.

