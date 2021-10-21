Schalick over Wildwood - Girls soccer recap

Kylee Ferranto scored an unassisted goal in the first half and Haddon Heights held on for a 1-0 win over Maple Shade in Haddon Heights. Gabrielle Diorio and the defense took over from there to make Ferranto’s goal stand up. Diorio had two saves for the shutout as Haddon Heights improved to 10-8.

HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO