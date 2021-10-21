CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schalick over Wildwood - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kerri Jackson notched a hat trick and one assist for Schalick in its 7-1 victory against Wildwood in Wildwood. Molly Wood, Isabella DeVoe, Ella Price and Maresa Savarese...

www.nj.com

