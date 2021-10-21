CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA allows mixing vaccine brands for boosters

MSNBC
 5 days ago

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Top Products To...

www.msnbc.com

johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Face Masks for Travel and Long Flights

As travel restrictions begin to ease up, you may be antsy to start booking some plane tickets or hopping on a train. But for all the travel essentials you’ll need to throw in your bag when you get back out there, one thing’s for sure—face masks are still a must-have. If you’re fully vaccinated, then the CDC has given you the green light to travel safely within the U.S., but you’ll still need to mask up before you step on a flight. In fact, face masks are still required for everyone traveling “on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public...
TRAVEL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for COVID booster shots, sources say

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received, a move that could reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators. The government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

FDA Approves Moderna and J&J Booster Shots — and Mixing Vaccine Brands

If you’re looking to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration dropped a bunch of great news this morning. Not only are Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters now available, but you don’t necessarily have to get a booster from the same brand that you got your initial shot(s)!
SCIENCE
cheddar.com

Delta Airlines CEO on Recovery Mode, Vaccine Strategy and the Future of Air Travel

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the state of the airline business amid the pandemic. He noted that while Delta is still in recovery mode, the strides it has made to return to pre-pandemic levels of business have been significant. He addressed the company policy to increase health insurance surcharges on unvaccinated employees and said that he expects the holiday season to be a successful one with business travel mostly recovering in the next 12 months. While embattled Southwest Airlines recently experienced numerous flight cancellations recently, he assured Delta customers not to expect a similar experience with his company.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Ups Flights To The US For Border Reopening

Virgin Atlantic will increase flights to the US on November 8th to coincide with the border reopening. With fully vaccinated travelers now allowed to fly to the US, Virgin will restore flights to Orlando and Las Vegas and up services to New York. Let’s find out more about the carrier’s plans.
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY

