Butler, NJ

Butler over Harrison - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Angelina Majer posted three goals and one assist for Butler in its 6-1 victory against Harrison in Harrison. Emily Costello scored twice,...

www.nj.com

#Girls Soccer
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

