CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

3 takeaways as Carles Gil’s goal highlights Revolution’s comeback win over D.C. United

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Held in check for the first 60 minutes, New England came alive to mount yet another comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rW8Yt_0cXpxqLU00
Carles Gil celebrates scoring the go-ahead goal against D.C. United. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Revolution extended the team’s latest unbeaten run to eight games by mounting a dramatic second-half comeback in a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday.

All three of New England’s “Designated Players” scored in a 20-minute span to reverse what had been a lackluster performance until the 61st minute. In the end, goals from Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, and Gustavo Bou — plus some timely defending and goalkeeping — proved just enough to escape Audi Field with a win.

It was the Revolution’s sixth victory by a 3-2 scoreline in 2021, underlining the team’s resilience, but also its occasional capacity to not fully put opponents away.

Here are a few takeaways from a wild night:

The 0-0 halftime score was fortunate for the Revolution.

Over the first 45 minutes of the game — and extending for approximately the first 15 minutes of even the second half — the Revolution were second best to United in most ways.

Not only did the home team outshoot New England, they allowed precious little time for Gil to get comfortable in possession.

United midfielder Felipe man-marked Gil wherever he went, following him relentlessly and preventing the Spanish playmaker from having his usual influence on the game.

The hosts pressed the Revolution across the rest of the field as well, creating turnovers that turned into quick counterattacks.

“A sloppy game on our part,” noted Bruce Arena. “I think we were outplayed in the first half.”

It wasn’t the first time in 2021 that New England goalkeeper Matt Turner was called upon to make several important saves, preserving the shutout in the first half.

The game’s opening goal had an ironic effect.

After forward Nigel Robertha eventually scored for United in the 51st minute at the end of yet another counterattack, the dynamic of the game changed.

Interestingly, it was United taking the lead that may have triggered the shift towards the Revolution finally gaining a foothold. Whether it was a tactical change from a hard-press to a more conservative defensive formation, or possibly just fatigue after an hour of intense exertion, United were unable to sustain their defensive tempo.

“They scored the goal, and I think the circumstances of the game kind of changed at that moment,” said Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara afterward. “They changed a little bit what they were trying to do, and I think it allowed us to kind of express ourselves more and then the game opened up for us. I’m not sure why on their end, maybe they put so much into it they started getting tired, so from our side of things we needed to keep ourselves in the game until that happens, and it did. And the game opened up and then we had more time and more space for our quality to come through.”

Within 10 minutes, Buksa nodded in the equalizer on a cross from McNamara. The game continued to tilt New England’s way after that.

Carles Gil added a signature goal to his MVP resume.

New England’s go-ahead goal came from its most influential player, and was indicative of the shift the game underwent in the latter stages of the second half.

After being held in check by Felipe’s tight marking, Gil began finding space as the second half progressed. And in the 64th minute, he scored one of his best goals since joining the Revolution in 2019.

Receiving a square pass from Bou at the top of the box, Gil faked a shot on his right foot that sent multiple United defenders sliding in the wrong direction. Cutting back onto his left foot, Gil took an extra touch before curling his shot into the far corner of the goal.

Given not only the skill involved in the goal but also the context and timing, it only adds to Gil’s MLS MVP case.

“In the second half, I changed my position because of the one-v-one defense against Felipe,” Gil explained. “I was on the right. I tried to get my space and with the left [foot], you know.”

As has become a customary habit for New England, the game retained its drama until the final whistle — which occurred after a seemingly inexplicable eight minutes of stoppage time — thanks to a 93rd-minute goal from United that again made it a one-goal game.

But the Revolution held on, and are now just two points away from clinching the club’s first ever Supporters’ Shield (given to the MLS team with the best regular-season record). The busy schedule continues, with a Sunday (7:30 p.m.) matchup against Orlando City coming up next.

Comments / 0

Related
thebentmusket.com

Recap: Revolution 3 - 2 D.C. United

The New England Revolution took a short drive down I-95 to take on D.C. United. The Revs returned to action just four days after scrapping out a point after a disappointing 2-2 draw at home against the Chicago Fire. Bruce Arena and a self-described “pissed” Revs squad looked to buckle...
MLS
New England Revolution

Recap | All three DPs score as Revs register 10th road win, 3-2 over D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The New England Revolution (21-4-6; 69 pts.) defeated D.C. United (12-13-5; 41 pts.), 3-2, on Wednesday night at Audi Field. All three Designated Players scored for the Revolution, as Adam Buksa and Carles Gil erased a one-goal deficit with tallies in the 61st and 64th minutes, respectively. Gustavo Bou, who provided the assist on Gil’s goal, added to New England’s lead in the 79th minute. Ramon Abila closed the scoring with a goal for the hosts in stoppage time.
MLS
Dayton Daily News

World Cup qualifying: 5 takeaways from U.S. men’s win over Costa Rica

The U.S. men’s national soccer team couldn’t afford another loss with the midway point of the World Cup final round approaching. After a disappointing loss to Panama on Sunday, an early deficit Wednesday against Costa Rica didn’t set the tone for redemption, but the Americans were able to rebound in a big way to create some much-needed breathing room in the CONCACAF standings.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Buksa
Person
Tommy Mcnamara
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Bruce Arena
Person
Carles Gil
FOX Sports

Fragapane's goal give Minnesota United 1-0 win over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United's 1-0 victory over expansion Austin on Saturday night. Minnesota (11-10-8) entered having lost four of its last seven matches, including two of the last three. Austin (7-18-4) stopped a two-match home winning streak. Fragapane's right-footed shot from...
MLS
Sentinel & Enterprise

Revolution face tough road test at D.C. United

Midfielder Matt Polster anticipates a playoff atmosphere when the New England Revolution visit D.C. United Wednesday night. The Revolution (20-4-6) have the best road record in MLS at 9-3-3 while D.C. United (12-12-6) is a stellar 10-3-1 at home, the second-best mark in the league. Only two teams in MLS history have won 10 road games in a season and the Revs have two remaining.
MLS
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Cristiano Ronaldo headed in an 81st-minute winner as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a pulsating Champions League Group F match at Old Trafford on Wednesday. After a poor first-half display, with Atalanta taking a 2-0 lead in at the break,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#New England Revolution#Audi Field#Xyz#Spanish
Boston Herald

Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 for 10th road win

The New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night at Audi Field. The Revs improved to 21-4-6 and 10-3-3 on the road, becoming the third team in MLS history with 10 regulation road wins. The Revs have 69 points with three games remaining, three shy of the MLS record of 72 set by LAFC in 2019. The Revolution have locked up the Eastern Conference and could secure their first Supporter’s Shield at Orlando City on Sunday night.
MLS
chapelboro.com

Garvanian’s Goals Net UNC Win Over #14 Loyola Marymount

Prior to Tuesday night, senior midfielder Milo Garvanian had only scored once for UNC men’s soccer. It was a match his freshman season against Pittsburgh, with the New Mexico native heading home a cross in double overtime to give Carolina the win. Against #14 Loyola Marymount on Tuesday, Garvanian’s finishing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

West’s brace, Yaple’s highlight reel goal lead Pitt to 3-0 win

Pitt women’s soccer’s (10-6-0, 3-5-0) scored all three goals in the second half for a 3-0 shutout of Boston College (7-8-1, 1-7-0) Thursday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. “Overall pleased with the result tonight but extremely happy with the performance and our ability to respond to the staff’s message before the game, at halftime, and the response coming out of the delay,” said associate head coach Ben Waldrum.
SOCCER
Boston

Revolution win the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history

The Revolution will hold the No. 1 overall seed for the MLS playoffs. The New England Revolution’s dream season continued on Saturday even though they didn’t even play. The club officially won its first Supporters’ Shield, the award given to the MLS team with the best record during the regular season. The Revolution, who are 21-4-6 this season, clinched the award on Saturday following Seattle Sounders FC’s 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Birmingham Star

Valentin Castellanos leads NYCFC's blitz of D.C. United

NYCFC (12-11-8, 44 points) moved up from eighth to fifth in the crowded Eastern Conference race. It emphatically snapped a six-game winless skid that saw them score twice overall and none in a club-record 509 minutes before Gudmundur Thorarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute of a 1-1 draw at Atlanta on Wednesday.
MLS
KXAN

What to know about Austin FC’s final game vs. Houston Dynamo of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
MLS
fcdallas.com

North Texas SC Earns 4-1 Comeback Win over New England Revolution II

4’ – (GOAL, NE) Justin Rennicks opened the scoring for New England with a finish into the bottom corner after a clever one-two with Ryan Spaulding. 8’ – (SHOT, NTX) Derek Waldeck joined the attack and nearly leveled the game. 11’ – (GOAL, NTX) Eddie Munjoma tied the game by...
ARLINGTON, TX
goal.com

Ejuke scores in CSKA Moscow’s comeback win over Krylia Sovetov

The Super Eagle has now scored in his second successive league game as the Horses survived a scare from the Green White Blues. Chidera Ejuke continued with his fine form for CSKA Moscow as his goal helped the Horses to a 3-1 comeback victory over Krylia Sovetov. Unbeaten in their...
SOCCER
Austonia

Austin FC wins 2-1 over in-state rival Houston Dynamo

Austin FC defeated its fellow Texas MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, marking the club's eighth win of its inaugural season. It was an unusual match from a scoring perspective, more own goals—when the opposing team inadvertently scores on their own net—were scored than honest ones.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy