CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Indian River Thespians to stage ‘She Kills Monsters’

By Times staff report
nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Thespian Troupe will present, “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. at Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts, 32925 State Route 11. A $5...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

'She Kills Monsters' to premiere at Venice Theatre

VENICE — Venice Theatre’s “Generations” Series continues with action-packed adventure play “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventures Edition” showing on Friday. The Generation Series are shows for and by all ages, which have included “Young Frankenstein.”. “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen will be shown in the Pinkerton Theatre from Oct....
THEATER & DANCE
yoursun.com

Venice Theatre explores action adventure genre with 'She Kills Monsters'

Venice Theatre's "Generations" Series is proud to present "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition" by Qui Nguyen on its Pinkerton Stage from Oct. 22-Nov. 7. Nguyen's play tells the story of self-described "average" midwestern high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and '90s pop culture, the acclaimed playwright offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#She Kills Monsters#Indian#Kaliope Kelly#Lilith Lilly#Orcus Ronnie#Vera Evil Gabbie
News-Herald.com

Making a stage debut in ‘Peter Pan’ | Young Thespians

You’re never too old to make your first appearance onstage as a young thespian. At 19 years old, Kaitlyn Watson is on the edge of what we’d consider a young thespian around here. But after her experience making her stage debut at Ashtabula Arts Center this month, she may hope she never grows up.
ASHTABULA, OH
News-Herald.com

‘Peter Pan’ in Ashtabula highlights fall theater options | Young Thespians

It’s been awhile since our young thespians graced our local stages, with the last of our area summer productions largely wrapping up in August. But now as the pumpkins emerge in mid-October we are beginning to see what they have been working on the last several weeks as a pleasingly full slate of fall productions awaits. Read on!
ASHTABULA, OH
Inside Nova

Marshall High thespians plan comeback with Shakespeare classic

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. On hold since the start of the pandemic, live theater returns to George C. Marshall High School with the Statesmen Theatre’s updated take on one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running Nov. 11-13 at the school.
MARSHALL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
India
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
orangeobserver.com

‘Pippin’ challenges West Orange High School thespians

Students take on Bob Fosse as the theater program returns to the stage this week. WHERE: West Orange High School, 1625 Beulah Road, Winter Garden. SAFETY PROTOCOL: Audience members are required to wear masks. TICKETS: Tickets are available online at teachtix.com/wohs. If COVID precautions weren’t challenging enough for West Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
nny360.com

Oswego Opera Theater presents HMS Pinafore

OSWEGO - Oswego Opera Theater presents “HMS Pinafore or, The Lass that loved a Sailor” on Nov. 6 and 7 in Waterman Theater on the SUNY Oswego campus. Due to the pandemic the company was unable to offer a live performance all last year. The group carried on, however, with two live-streamed events. One was a program of solo arias and art songs called “A Night at the Opera” last November. The other was the 18th century chamber opera “La Serva Padrona” by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi,last April.
THEATER & DANCE
wustl.edu

‘She Kills Monsters’

“If a hooded stranger approached me in real life, I would mace him.”. It’s 1995 in Ohio and Tilly Evans is a teenage Dungeon Master who dispatches goblin-like Kobalds with ease. But not even the most ancient of blades can match the perils of suburban traffic. After Tilly dies in a car wreck, her sister Agnes must commence a mythic quest of her own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
parkland.edu

"She Kills Monsters" at Parkland Theatre Second Stage Starts Nov. 4

Parkland Theatre will be presenting "She Kills Monsters", written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Michael O'Brien, from November 4 to 14 at the Second Stage. "She Kills Monsters" tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy