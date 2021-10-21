Indian River Thespians to stage ‘She Kills Monsters’

Venice Theatre's "Generations" Series is proud to present "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition" by Qui Nguyen on its Pinkerton Stage from Oct. 22-Nov. 7. Nguyen's play tells the story of self-described "average" midwestern high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and '90s pop culture, the acclaimed playwright offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

