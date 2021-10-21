Indian River Thespians to stage ‘She Kills Monsters’

Parkland Theatre will be presenting "She Kills Monsters", written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Michael O'Brien, from November 4 to 14 at the Second Stage. "She Kills Monsters" tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
Comments / 0