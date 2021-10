Mark Stoops liked his team’s approach during the lone bye week of the season last week and didn’t give Kentucky too much time to relax. “It was important last week to not take the foot off the gas with the players,” Stoops said Monday. “I really appreciate the players — the way they handled the bye week last week. They understood there was going to be some time off, but the time on the field, whether it be in the meetings or on the practice field, we needed to continue to keep that (intensity).”

