Curators Squeezed Out By High Dino Bones Price Tag

By Charlotte CAUSIT
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed goes up for auction in Paris -- but museum curators like Francis Duranthon can only dream of getting their hands on such a prize. With an estimated price tag of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), Duranthon, who directs the...

dwell.com

On a Squeezed Lot in Paris, a Family of Six Builds Up and Out

Finding space for a family of six in the city of Paris was never going to be an easy task. But on a plot roughly 16 feet wide in Butte Bergeyre, a tucked-away neighborhood in the 19th arrondissement, Ajile Architects designed a 2,200-square-foot home across seven levels that’s far more than the sum of its parts.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

$546 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Heads to Auction, Prison for Fake Goya Sellers, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GREAT BEAUTY. What is better than a 16th-century villa in central Rome? A 16th-century villa in central Rome that features the only known ceiling mural by Caravaggio. That treasure is set to come to auction in January with an opening bid of €471 million (about $546.3 million), the Guardian reports. The structure was built by an Italian cardinal as a hunting lodge, and is reportedly being sold as a result of an inheritance dispute following the 2018 death of its previous owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi. The painter adorned the Villa Aurora with three Roman gods around 1597, using himself as...
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

Is the New “Peloton of Vertical Climbers” Worth Its Nearly $3,000 Price Tag?

By all accounts, connected fitness is here to stay — even in a post-pandemic world where interest in at-home workouts is cooling off, and most us are headed back to the gym. Peloton, Mirror, and the many machines that they have inspired (from handsome ergs to light-up boxing apparatuses) continue to earn celebrity investments, collect hefty monthly subscriptions and watch their Instagram followings swell into the millions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

A Sotheby's Curator Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Highly Anticipated Karl Lagerfeld Auction

After doing some bidding of its own, premier auction house Sotheby's secured the opportunity to curate and sell items from Karl Lagerfeld's three homes in Western Europe that feature his most prized possessions in a legendary auction series. Vice President of Sotheby’s France Pierre Mothes says that the design icon's remaining collections (Lagerfeld sold some important collections of art and decor to Christie's in 2000), spread across Paris, Monaco, and Cologne, amasses to more than 4,000 lots that paint an intimate picture of Lagerfeld's impeccable eye, design sense, as well as his private life. It also offers deeper insight into the influences that guided his powerful vision as the artistic director of Fendi from 1965, Chanel from 1983 and Chloé from 1991 before launching his eponymous fashion house.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
goodshomedesign.com

Archeologists Discover a Perfectly Preserved 4,000-Year-Old Tomb in Egypt

Egypt is full of hidden treasures and archaeologists have yet again uncovered an ancient tomb. It is a colorful tomb in Saqqara, the place of some of the oldest pyramids. The tomb is in an excellent state, and its paintings look so fresh and clean, even though they were made 4,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY

