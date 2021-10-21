Curators Squeezed Out By High Dino Bones Price Tag

After doing some bidding of its own, premier auction house Sotheby's secured the opportunity to curate and sell items from Karl Lagerfeld's three homes in Western Europe that feature his most prized possessions in a legendary auction series. Vice President of Sotheby’s France Pierre Mothes says that the design icon's remaining collections (Lagerfeld sold some important collections of art and decor to Christie's in 2000), spread across Paris, Monaco, and Cologne, amasses to more than 4,000 lots that paint an intimate picture of Lagerfeld's impeccable eye, design sense, as well as his private life. It also offers deeper insight into the influences that guided his powerful vision as the artistic director of Fendi from 1965, Chanel from 1983 and Chloé from 1991 before launching his eponymous fashion house.
