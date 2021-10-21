Meet a Musician: Lacy Green fights for songwriters to get their due

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) marked its’ 125th anniversary on Wednesday. In the 125 years since its inception , the AFM has had one goal: to elevate, protect and advance the interests of all musicians who receive pay for their musical services. It was an evolutionary act of organizing that gathered musician leaders in Parlor 35 of the Hotel English in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 19, 1896. For centuries before, musicians struggled to make a living. While technology and the state of the music industry has changed, the AFM’s mission has not. There have been many challenges and even some defeats along the way, but the AFM has been unwavering in its dedication to working musicians everywhere. The labor movement congratulates the AFM on its 125th anniversary.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO