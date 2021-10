Kentucky veterans from 21 cities were part of an Honor Flight Bluegrass on Wednesday to visit the memorials built in their honor. “It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” said U.S. Sen. Dr. Rand Paul, who greeted them at the World War II Memorial. “While we can never fully repay them for the sacrifices that they, their families, and fellow servicemembers made. Special days like these give us a chance to show them that we will never forget.”

