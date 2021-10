The Centerville girls golf team put itself in position Friday at the Ohio State Gray course to have a chance Saturday at its first Division I state title since 1995. The Elks, playing at state for the seventh straight year, shot 302 in the first round and are in third place, four strokes behind Mason’s 298. Dublin Jerome is second at 301 and three-time defending champion New Albany is fourth at 304 in the 12-team field.

CENTERVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO