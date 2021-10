"It's going to take me time to adjust really to what's going on. I'm still so new to everything," the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu admitted after losing her opening round at Indian Wells. She was defeated by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets, quite a shock from what the British teen is used to as she captured her crown without breaking a set.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO