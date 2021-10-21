CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

POLICE: Man dies after being punched, knocked unconscious in Visalia

By Halle Sembritzki
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3Ykv_0cXpuYTT00

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a man has died after being punched and knocked unconscious earlier this month, according to Visalia police officials.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to the 5500 block of West Sunnyside for reports of a battery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man unconscious and had him transported to a local hospital where they say he was in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives say throughout the investigation they learned that the suspect, 50-year-old John Vincent, was intoxicated and involved in an argument with the victim. According to officials, Vincent punched the victim, knocking him to the ground, before fleeing from the area.

Visalia police officials say at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they learned the victim had died due to his injuries. Authorities say about an hour and a half later, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Gang Unit located Vincent and placed him into custody without incident.

According to police, Vincent was booked for homicide. Officials have yet to release any details about the victim’s identity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Cresia Schanel hendricks
4d ago

you need to make a complaint directly to the IRS (304) 484-5067 of not getting your check I just got mine $1400 yesterday,after making a complaint Am so happy 😜

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Jelani Day’s cause of death is drowning, coroner says

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch has released the cause of death of Jelani Day Monday. “After consideration of the currently known circumstances surrounding his death, based upon review of the extensive available investigation, medical, and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies, the cause of […]
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters battle fire involving multiple vehicles in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire involving multiple vehicles in Fresno on Sunday night. The Fresno County Fire Department says the fire is currently burning near Muscat and Maple avenues. High winds and access issues have been hampering firefighting efforts, but officials say firefighters are making good progress. The cause […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Ksee Kgpe#The Violent Crimes Unit#Gang
YourCentralValley.com

Officer Scanlan laid to rest after tribute at Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Correctional officer Toamalama Scanlan was laid to rest on Monday. A ceremony in his honor was held at the Save Mart Center. “My dad truly loved and enjoyed serving others, especially our mom. We love you, dad,” Scanlan’s son, Robert, said. The 46-year-old served his community as a correctional officer with […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
737
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy