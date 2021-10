ETC Produce and Provisions at historic Findlay Market was the first retailer to carry Mixicles. Owned and operated by Toncia and Estevan Chavez, ETC partners with area farms and food artisans to provide the finest food stuff in the Ohio River Valley. Toncia has an infectious laugh that would turn around even the saddest of days. Every time we visit Findlay Market, we stop in at ETC — not just to check on the Mixicles stock, but to see what is fresh and in season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO