NFL

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1961...

FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 free agents who are a perfect fit at Wrigley

Following the conclusion of the 2021 postseason, the Chicago Cubs will have a lot of shopping to do if they want to have any shot at contending next season. The front office has already made a handful of changes in the coaching department and also hired a new GM to help Jed Hoyer carry the load this winter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that pass rusher JJ Watt is officially out for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, it’s not the only game Watt will miss. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is set to undergo what is...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

World Series notebook: Morton's injury dents depth, puts Atlanta in October's bind — throw for today, 'worry about tomorrow tomorrow'

HOUSTON — After watching Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and seeing starter Charlie Morton limp off the mound with a fractured fibula, Atlanta minor-leaguer Tucker Davidson stayed up late in his Gwinnett, Ga., hotel room for a call to Texas. He his stuff spread out all around him because he had to be ready to pack, ready to travel, ready to go when called.
MLB
KTEN.com

AP Top 25 Poll

Previously ranked No. 5 Iowa drops to No. 11 after falling to Purdue 24-7. Oklahoma moves up one to No. 3 after defeating TCU 52-31. Oklahoma State makes a statement over Texas 32-24 outscoring the Longhorns 16-0 in the fourth. The Cowboys move up four spots to No. 8. OU and OSU both remain undefeated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Sue Cleveland Guardians for Rights to Team Name

Two sports franchises sharing the same name isn’t unprecedented. Just ask the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Kings and the Sacramento Kings, the New York Jets and the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals. But two in the same city? That might be pushing it too far, even if both sets of Cardinals played in St. Louis from 1960 to 1987. At least that’s what the Cleveland Guardians, a flat-track roller derby team, argue in a federal complaint, filed on Wednesday in Ohio. The Guardians are suing the Cleveland Indians, which intend...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wizards center Gafford leaves with right quad injury

BOSTON (AP) — Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room Wednesday night in the Wizards' game against the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-10 Gafford collided with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg...
NBA
Variety

MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule. Tonight will see the Atlanta Braves go up against the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the World Series. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. But luckily, you don’t need cable to catch the action. A variety of streamers will air the games live, from...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Johnny Russell scores twice, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference. Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference,...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

AP sources: Saints negotiating with Texans for Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints were working toward a trade Wednesday night that would send running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career, two people person familiar with the situation said. The people spoke to...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Garoppolo returns to Chicago 4 years after 1st 49ers start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco traveled to Chicago four years ago, it was a memorable homecoming for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who made his starting debut for the 49ers that day. Now, as the Niners head back to the Windy City near where Garoppolo grew up, the excitement...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night to break the MLS record for points in a season with 73. New England (22-4-7), the Supporters' Shield winner, broke the mark of 72...
MLS
KREX

Home of Avs, Nuggets to require COVID-19 proof from fans

DENVER (AP) — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that beginning Nov. 10, Ball Arena will require fans 12 and older to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event for admission. KSE said Paramount Theatre in Denver also will require all attendees, […]
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal each scored two goals and Nashville beat Cincinnati 6-3 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. Nashville (12-4-16) scored four straight goals in the second half to hand Cincinnati (4-20-8) its 10th straight loss. Nashville scored three goals in nine minutes...
CINCINNATI, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bridges, Hayward lead Hornets past Magic 120-111

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 120-111 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in five games. Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with...
NBA

