CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Black Magic Cocktail

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotes: Black vodka is made by Blavod, but it can be hard to find. Make your own by adding black food coloring or gel into a bottle of vodka, a few drops at a time, and shaking until it becomes black. Or add blue, red and green...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

50/50 Biscuits

Work as quickly as possible when incorporating the bacon drippings and butter so that they stay cold, which creates the distinct biscuit layers we all know and love. In a medium bowl, add flour. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut bacon drippings and butter into flour until lard is in pea-size pieces. Stir in chives. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Apple cake is a tasty way to enjoy bountiful fall crops

It would seem that every newspaper food editor and online recipe blogger across the country received the same memo: Write about apples this week. One of the articles that intrigued me appeared in the Washington Post under the title “Jewish Apple Cake.” The author, Becky Krystal, described the history of her family’s recipe and her efforts to identify the possible originator of the specific ingredients and instructions.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Magic#Calories#Cocktail Shaker#Granulated Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Perfect Hot Milk Cake (30-Minute Recipe)

This is an old-fashioned hot milk cake recipe that our grandmas and mums used to make. It is a very simple cake, but really moist, milky, and delicious. You will need only 30 minutes to make it and enjoy it!. Ingredients:. 4 whole eggs. 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour. 1...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodcontessa.com

Peanut Butter Chocolate Magic Bars Recipe

These peanut butter chocolate magic bars are must try this season! The creamy combination of chocolate and peanut butter creates magic in this dessert. Plus, it is very easy and simple to make…and what is most important – truly delicious! Try it:. Servings: one 8 by 8-in. dish. Ingredients:. 16-ounce...
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
jamiesfeast.com

Peanut Butter Silk Cake

This cake is one of those delicious cake recipes that can make you forget about your diet regimen! Well, at least that’s my story this winter… I adore sweet and creamy peanut butter – can’t help myself!. You can try it in both a whipped cream filling which is loaded...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Piña Colada Cake

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Pecan Pie French Toast Casserole

Sure, eggs and bacon are great. But when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, nothing fits the bill like baked French toast. The sweet, custard-like filling is downright decadent. But if you're a dessert-lover at heart, then there's a recipe out there that's even more impressive—Pecan Pie French Toast. Take a minute to let that sink in. Day-old french bread is dipped in an egg custard that's spiked with cinnamon and vanilla, and then it's layered in a trusty 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. The pecan topping is loaded with nuts, brown sugar, and butter, then whisked together with maple syrup for a little extra a.m. pizzazz. Pecan pie for breakfast? Yes, please! Oh, and it all comes together in just over an hour. So yes, the perfect brunch casserole does exist.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Pecan Pie Brownies

For the brownie lover, the Thanksgiving dessert table can be… uninspired. No longer! Make these quick-and-easy beauties for the chocolate lover in your life so they’re not stuck picking at a slice of pumpkin pie again this year. Ingredients. Cooking spray. 1 box brownie mix, plus ingredients called for on...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chicken Saltimbocca

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Chicken saltimbocca combines some of our favorite things–chicken, prosciutto, and cheese–to great effect. Then a lemony, white wine pan-sauce gets drizzled on everything. Adapted from Joanie Corneil | Bella’s Cookbook | Story Farm, 2016. Chicken saltimbocca is an Italian...
RECIPES
thewatchdogonline.com

College Cooking: Chocolate Lava Cake

A dense fudgy flavor with the perfect ratio of liquid chocolate to spongy cake, chocolate lava cake is a half-baked cake with a runny center. Despite that, it is perfectly safe to eat because the center reaches 160 ºF (71 ºC). This lava cake is perfect for any fancy occasion and is surprisingly easy to make.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy