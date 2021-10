The Minnesota Timberwolves open their season on Wednesday night at home against the Houston Rockets, and two of the purest, smoothest young scorers in the league will meet for the first time in the NBA. After being drafted with the #1 overall pick in 2020, Anthony Edwards looked like a potential 25-point scorer, averaging 19.3 points on 52.3% true shooting as a rookie. Jalen Green comes in with just as high expectations since the Rockets used the #2 pick on him in July.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO