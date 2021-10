You try to see each player for their peculiar qualities. Not trivia, not big Fela Kuti fan or likes banana peppers on his pizza, but something they show you that others don’t. This game gets boring, if you focus too much on what each guy gives you, as opposed to how they do it. What’s special about Zach LaVine is his rubberiness, how every movement seems to contain and swiftly expend the energy of a walloped racquetball compressing against the wall. He’s charismatic just throwing a bounce pass, dribbling over the halfcourt line. You feel like he could dunk taking off of his big toe.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO