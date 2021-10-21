CALLERI: Cats of all sizes and personalities shape Louis Wain movie saga

Grade: A- Here is a cat film almost fine enough to make us forget “Cats.” Based on the true story of Louis Wain, a turn of the 20th century artist and illustrator who helped popularize cats as pets in late Victorian England and the world, Will Sharpe’s delightfully eccentric “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” tackles such subjects as creativity, human-animal relationships, 20th century art, the class system in Britain and love. The film does this through the lens of the life of Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), a young-ish gentleman living in genteel poverty with his mother and five sisters, including the hard-pressed, maternal, eldest sister Caroline (Andrea Riseborough) and the mentally unstable younger Marie (Hayley Squires). Wain, whose first name is pronounced “Lou-ie” (his mother was French) made the world “happier and cattier” we are informed by the narrator (Olivia Colman).

