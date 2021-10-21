Holden's Zach Willis wins MRVC East title

Henderson County Senior League Softball wrapped up its regular season recently, and two of its teams, the 58-plus and 68-plus, won both regular-season and tournament titles. The 58-plus team started the season at 4-3 but then went on a tear, winning 33 straight games and ended the season at 39-3. The team ended up winning the Clayton League regular season title and then on Wednesday, Oct. 20, it capped off the season with two wins (against Lake Lanier and Lake Keowee) to win the tournament title.
Comments / 0