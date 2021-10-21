Holden's Zach Willis wins MRVC East title

DANVILLE -- Peyton Lester grew up in a time when East Knox never beat Danville. The Blue Devils rattled off 12 straight against the Bulldogs from 2006-2017. From the time Lester was 2 years old until his freshman year of high school, he never saw his hometown team win. He watched from the sideline as Danville dominated – outscoring East Knox 179-33 in the five years leading up to his freshman campaign – and kept the coveted Devil-Dog Trophy far away from Howard.

