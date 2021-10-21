CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has loosened things up...

Hoops Rumors

Spurs exercise options on Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell

The Spurs exercised their fourth-year option on forward Keldon Johnson, as well as their third-year option on swingman Devin Vassell, for the 2022-23 season, according to a team press release. Johnson will make approximately $3.87M next season, while Vassell will take in nearly $4.44M. Neither move came as a surprise.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: T. Jones, Walker, Popovich, Young

Spurs guard Tre Jones is eager to bounce back from a sprained left ankle that slowed his progress after an outstanding Summer League performance, writes Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. Jones had to miss the entire preseason after suffering the injury in training camp, but there’s optimism that he will be ready for Wednesday’s season opener.
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell eager to experience real NBA opener

After the pandemic robbed him of a true season opener as a rookie last season, Spurs swingman Devin Vassell has been counting the days until the first game of the 2021-22 campaign. “At night, that’s all I think about,” he said. The Spurs kick off the season against Orlando at...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs' Lonnie Walker says he's 'not sweating' contract deadline

The deadline for the Spurs to sign Lonnie Walker to an extension of his rookie scale contract is 5 p.m. Monday, but the fourth-year guard said he isn’t sweating it. “I’m keeping it on the back burner, just worrying about the game,” Walker said after practice Sunday. “Let my agency and what I’ve done put forth the effort, and whatever happens, happens. Just got to praise the man above.”
NBA
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Devin Vassell
Pounding The Rock

What the lack of a contract extension means for Lonnie Walker and the Spurs

The Spurs made a lot of roster moves yesterday because, well, they had to. It was the deadline to get the roster trimmed down to 15 guaranteed contracts, so they predictably waived Al-Farouq Aminu. While they were in the act of completing the roster, they picked up former Lakers two-way player and Nets training camp signee Devontae Cook off the waivers and made him their second two-way player. Finally, they exercised the team options of two of their most promising draftees of the last three summers, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, to guarantee they are on the roster through at least 2022-23.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 123, Magic 97

Over the past quarter century, there has been no better bet on opening night than the Spurs with Gregg Popovich at the helm. Heading into Wednesday’s opener at home against Orlando, the Spurs were 22-2 on the first night of the season under Popovich. Make it 23-2. Using a balanced...
NBA
KSAT 12

Spurs make magic in opening night win against Orlando

SAN ANTONIO – Devin Vassell scored a career high 19 points to join 6 other Spurs in double figures in San Antonio’s opening night 123 to 97 victory in the AT&T Center. Right behind Vassell was teammate Lonnie Walker IV who had 17 off the bench followed by Derrick White with 16 and 15 each from Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray with another 12 points from Doug McDermott making his first start ever as a Spur.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Orlando Magic (0-1) play against the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at AT&T Center. Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Orlando Magic 97, San Antonio Spurs 123 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Michael De Leon @mdeleon. Going For Three: Spurs 123, Magic 97 projectspurs.com/2021/10/20/goi… via...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs begin the season with an emphatic win over the Magic

After months of anticipation, basketball games that count, are finally back! The San Antonio Spurs kicked off their 54th season in the NBA on Wednesday night with an emphatic 123-97 blowout win over the Orlando Magic, and if the game was a sign of things to come, then we’re going to be in for a thrilling year.
NBA
KENS 5

'I'm ready to get it going' | Spurs' Vassell ready for season-opener

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is over and the Spurs will begin their 2021-'22 season tonight as they host the Magic in their home-opener. The new season will also mark the team's youth taking full reins and no one is more excited to get the season started than second-year pro, Devin Vassell.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell played perfect Spurs basketball on opening night

The Spurs made up for their lack of a star on opening night as a team, logging 31 assists in 49 buckets and having seven players in double figures. It was a great collective performance that would normally make it hard to focus on any individual. But what Devin Vassell did on Wednesday deserves to be highlighted.
NBA
