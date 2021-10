The Pokemon Company has released a strange new teaser to promote its upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released new "found footage" from the Hisui region, the area that players will explore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Despite the game being set in the feudal era of the Pokemon world's timeline, the footage is taken from the perspective of a researcher exploring a snow-covered area of the Hisui region. At first, the researcher discovers a group of Snorunt, but then decides to enter a more forboding area. From there, the researcher finds a new Pokemon, described as having "white fur on top its head and around its neck" that's "so fluffy," with round, yellow eyes. We don't get much more of a description, as the researcher is seemingly startled or attacked off-camera, leaving the camera on the ground. You can check out all the found footage below:

