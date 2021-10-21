CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local parents and doctors react to White House plan to roll out COVID vaccines for children

By Leila Mitchell
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

As the White House announced Wednesday plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11, some parents are on the fence, but health experts are backing the idea, saying it is an important step in the vaccine effort.

Some parents ABC 17 News spoke with were skeptical, wanting more proof that COVID-19 severely affects children.

Alexandra James, General Pediatrician with MU Health Care said it is important for young children to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to be the leading variant in the state.

"Individuals that are vaccinated, children, adults alike the less likely COVID will spread in the community and that will keep us all safe," James said.

In Boone County, there have been 1,317 cases in children ages 5-11 since the beginning of the Pandemic.

In Cole County, in the last 10 days, seven children ages 5-11 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Andrea Jackson, a Columbia Public School parent said she plans to eventually vaccinate her child, but is still on the fence.

"My plan with my kids is to kind've wait and see. I want to review a lot of data first," Jackson said.

Jared Paymen, a Jefferson City School District parent said it wasn't an option for his child.

"I would not, and will not vaccinate my child for covid. There's no reason to vaccinate a child," Paymen.

Some parents said they are not sure if the risk is big enough to vaccinate their children right away.

Sara Humm, spokeswoman with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said the benefit of getting kids vaccinated outweighs the risks.

"We hear a lot of information in the news about how children don't get as sick as maybe some other older adults, but that doesn't mean they can't get sick, and certainly there have been children that have been severely ill from COVID," Humm said.

Experts said the biggest risk of the vaccine to children is the common side effects.

