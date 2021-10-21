CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (knee) to miss rest of season

Senior linebacker Jake Hansen’s career at Illinois is over following knee surgery.

The NCAA’s active career leader with 12 forced fumbles made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“It pains me to say that I will not play another game as an Illinois football player,” Hansen wrote, in part.

“… I will look back at my time here with no regrets and will continue to cherish every moment I enjoyed here. With that said I look forward to pursuing my life long dream of playing in the NFL!”

Hansen was injured in the second quarter of the Fighting Illini’s 24-0 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 9. He finishes the season with 32 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack in five games.

A three-time team captain, he concluded his Illinois career with 276 tackles, eight sacks, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions. His 12 forced fumbles are one shy of the school record held by Simeon Rice (1992-95).

–Field Level Media

