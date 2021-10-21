My Lengthy Battle to Abandon Fossil Fuels

After decades of reporting on climate change and the inaction of governments in averting the coming tragedy of an overheated planet, for me the issue has gradually become more personal. Just how hard is it for anyone in the United Kingdom to become carbon-neutral? The answer: for me it took a...
Heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached another record last year, evidence there was no lasting impact from a drop in pollution when COVID-19 slowed the global economy, a report out Monday showed.
Levels of planet-warming greenhouse gases recorded in the earth's atmosphere reached record levels last year despite lockdowns in countries around the world, according to UN scientists.Researchers at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide rose by more than the annual average in the past 10 years.The dire revelation comes just days before world leaders gather at the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow, where they will attempt to make progress on climate change.The crisis talks look to be in an increasingly perilous state, with President Xi of China and Russian President Putin - whose...
The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually).
It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh).
That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate.
Despite a world economy that slowed significantly due to COVID-19, the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a new record last year, putting the goal of slowing the rise of global temperatures "way off track," according to the World Meteorological Organization. The United Nations body said Monday that...
Sainsbury’s will eliminate its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions five years ahead of a previous plan, it announced on Tuesday as world leaders prepare for crunch talks in Glasgow.The retailer said it will reach net zero by 2035, speeding up the pace of decarbonisation from its previous 2040 target.Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “The clock is ticking. Climate targets matter – but action to deliver them matters more.“The progress we’ve made has enabled us to accelerate our own targets and move faster to cut our emissions.”The supermarket chain said its carbon footprint has reduced by 47% over the last 17...
Countries' latest climate plans will deliver just a tiny percentage of the emissions cuts needed to limit global heating to 1.5C, the United Nations said on Tuesday in a damning assessment ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
Just days before the Glasgow meeting, which is being billed as crucial for the long-term viability of the Paris climate deal, the UN's Environment Programme said that national plans to reduce carbon pollution amounted to "weak promises, not yet delivered".
In its annual Emissions Gap assessment, UNEP calculates the gulf between the emissions set to be released by countries and the level needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C -- the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal.
The summit's organisers say they want countries to commit to keeping Earth on course for the 1.5C goal through redoubled pledges to decarbonise their economies.
The United Nations reported Tuesday that fresh pledges by governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions raise hopes but aren't strict enough to avoid catastrophic global warming.A report by the U.N. Environment Programme found recent announcements by dozens of countries to aim for “net-zero” emissions by 2050 could limit a global temperature rise to 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 F) by the end of the century. That's close to the less stringent target set in the Paris climate accord of capping global warming at 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the end of the century but far from the agreement's most...
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Australia, a leading exporter of fossil fuels, said Tuesday it's pledged to lower emissions to net zero by 2050 and make other dramatic reductions by the end of this decade. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is on track to reduce carbon emissions to 35% below...
The fuel that comes out of the gleaming pumps at X3CNG’s west Greeley station has the telltale smell of fossil fuel. It runs a big truck with the heavy-duty efficiency of a fossil fuel. But the impact of the transaction can be the opposite of burning fossil fuel. X3CNG and...
As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week.
What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement.
By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
Four top oil executives will appear before the House Oversight Committee this week in a landmark moment for environmental activists who have spent years calling for investigations of the industry. The witnesses, who are appearing voluntarily at the hearing Thursday and offering virtual testimony, are some of the biggest names...
In the patchwork of hills, lakes and sea that makes up England’s northwest corner, most people see beauty. Dave Cradduck sees broken dreams.The coal mine where Cradduck once worked has long closed. The chemical factory that employed thousands is gone. The nuclear power plant is being decommissioned.For the 74-year-old Cradduck, a plan for a new coal mine that could bring hundreds of jobs is cause for hope.But environmentalists view it with horror. They say it sends a disastrous message as the United Kingdom welcomes world leaders, advocates, diplomats and scientists to Glasgow Scotland, for a United Nations climate...
The time has come for Canada and other rich nations to pony-up and pay for the devastation they have caused countries in the Global South. That means, for a start, providing far greater climate adaptation financing to low-income countries and plugging the holes that siphon their limited fiscal resources to tax havens.
Two Canadians have prominent roles at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. United Nations Ambassador Bob Rae, is co-chair of the COP26 finance panel, and Mark Carney is the UN special envoy for COP26, responsible for getting financial institutions to join the new Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero....
The plastics industry in the United States is on track to release more greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) than coal-powered electricity generating plants by the end of the decade, according to a new report released on Thursday. The report, by Bennington College’s Beyond Plastics project, found that the American plastics industry...
According to a recent report (The Production Gap Report) by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), governments’ fossil fuel production plans remain dangerously out of sync with the limits imposed by the Paris Agreement that aimed to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius increase by 2030.
The main question heading into the Glasgow climate conference is whether big economies can decrease emissions sufficiently by 2050 to achieve a carbon-neutral society in which humankind no longer emits planet-warming gases. Taking CO2 Out of the Air. Tools and techniques to take CO2 directly out of the air are...
AXIS Capital Holdings has announced several updates to its fossil fuel underwriting and investment policy related to thermal coal, oil sands and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The company has committed to phasing out thermal coal business from its insurance, facultative reinsurance, and investment portfolios. The company has committed to...
Fossil fuel-producing nations are on track to blow by their Paris Agreement pledges by developing coal, oil and natural gas through 2030 at levels that would fail to avoid dangerous temperature increases, according to new research. The so-called production gap between planned fossil fuel output and the goal of stopping...
Sen. Joe Manchin took in more than $400,000 from fossil fuel interests in recent months as he fought his colleagues’ plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who is up for reelection in 2024, raised $1.6 million in campaign contributions between July...
