CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Analysis-China's silence on yuan's swift gains keeps markets buzzing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rBNM_0cXppRBl00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As China’s yuan climbs rapidly to its strongest levels in six years against the currencies of the country’s trading partners, a notable absence of concern and intervention by the authorities is unnerving investors.

Beijing has so far not intervened directly or verbally during the yuan’s ascent since early September, which took it to 4-month highs and past 6.4 per dollar this week. The head of the currency regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE), said on Wednesday authorities will keep the yuan stable.

That silence, amid growing signs of weakness here in the economy, has analysts guessing that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is keeping to its word about letting market forces dictate the yuan's trajectory.

One popular theory is that the currency has been left alone while authorities focus on resetting the rules and financing options for property, technology and a host of other sectors. The alternate is that the PBOC is waiting for the Federal Reserve to begin its policy tightening, which could reduce the flow of foreign money pushing the yuan up.

Regardless, as the 24-currency trade-weighted yuan index topped the 100 mark on Wednesday, a level last seen when it was launched in late 2015, market participants are desperate for some clarity.

“Keeping dollar-yuan stable could be the sweet spot at this point,” analysts at Maybank said, while noting that a stronger yuan is for the moment reining in the rising cost of scarce raw materials and energy for mainland importers.

The PBOC and SAFE did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Power shortages, a crackdown on the property sector and COVID-19 lockdowns caused a big deceleration in the world’s second-biggest economy in the third quarter, but the central bank has kept rates steady and a tight rein on cash supply.

OCBC Bank’s head of Greater China research, Tommy Xie, points to PBOC monetary policy head Sun Guofeng’s latest statements on keeping monetary conditions balanced as a sign of what’s to come.

“My feeling is that the central bank is now very confident and at ease. Risk of capital outflow is low, liquidity is relatively easy to control,” Xie said.

In addition, the growing trade surplus, capital inflows and a glut of dollars in the banking system would keep the yuan firm, he said.

TOLERANCE HAS ITS LIMITS

While China’s monetary authorities have for the past four years tolerated relatively bigger swings in their currency - their stable currency reserves vouching for that hands-off stance - the currency is still tightly managed by the central bank.

Besides verbal warnings about one-way bets on the currency, authorities have on occasion tweaked reserve requirements, used their daily yuan benchmarks or had state-run banks step into the swap markets when the yuan was appreciating quickly.

The trade-weighted index has mostly stayed within a 92-98 band since 2016, while FX reserves hover just above $3 trillion.

That CFETS index is up 5.75% so far this year, driven mostly by the yuan’s gains against the Japanese yen, euro and South Korean won as capital inflows into Chinese bonds and stocks and exporter earnings swelled.

By comparison, the yuan has firmed about 2.2% against the dollar.

“A breach of 100 in CFETS index should pressure China’s exports,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

But, he noted shipments have remained exceptionally robust.

“This explains why the central bank can tolerate yuan strength. Plus, a weaker yuan at a time that Beijing and Washington are reviewing the Phase 1 trade deal could be sensitive,” he said.

One other reason why the PBOC could be resigned to the yuan’s moves, analysts say, is because of the glut of dollars in the banking system, accumulated over the past couple of years as state banks and companies placed excess dollar earnings and inflows in deposits.

While the PBOC has kept to the sidelines, that pile of dollar deposits has grown and is just slightly below peak levels above $1 trillion hit in June.

The latest evidence of that overhang of dollars was the SAFE’s balance of payments report showing China made ‘other’ outbound investments worth a net $265.3 billion in the first six months of the year, the bulk of which was deposits and loans.

“We believe that the dollar liquidity stuck onshore is a key reason causing the yuan to detach from its fundamentals,” said Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities.

“The central bank has exited from frequent FX interventions...a lack of foreign investment channels and restrictions faced by domestic financial institutions has led to a large amount of FX, mainly in dollars, piling up on commercial banks’ accounts.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
Reuters

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Treasury Sec. Yellen, China vice premier Liu He hold talks to discuss global economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's Modern Land misses bond payment; property shares drop

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Modern Land (1107.HK) missed a bond payment, the latest Chinese property developer to do so, adding to worries about the wider impact of the debt crisis at behemoth China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), and dragging on shares in the sector. Modern Land (China) Co Ltd...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#South China#Pboc#The Federal Reserve#Maybank#Ocbc Bank#Greater China
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Global stocks buoyant on upbeat earnings

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares around the world gained on Tuesday, with upbeat corporate earnings buoying European shares, though investor concerns lingered over supply chain problems sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) hit its highest in seven weeks, adding 0.5%, with German stocks (.GDAXI)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rises on positive investor sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2351 to 1.2393 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.6% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices and global stock markets rose, but gains were capped ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. Shares around the world gained, with upbeat corporate earnings buoying European shares. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to changes in risk appetite. "The CAD is trading in-line with most pro-risk currencies for now," Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Oil prices remained near multi-year highs, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer. U.S. crude prices rose 0.6% to $84.22 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2359 to the greenback, or 80.91 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2351 to 1.2393. Last Thursday, it touched its strongest level in nearly four months at 1.2287. The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its inflation forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era bond-buying program, starting a countdown of sorts to the first interest rate hike since October 2018. Money markets see four rate hikes next year. "We expect the BoC to push back a bit against market pricing for an aggressive rate hike profile for next year," Rai said. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of winning a majority government in last month's election, will introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in on the fight against climate change. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield eased 2.1 basis points to 1.632%, after touching on Friday its highest level since January of 2020 at 1.713%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Didi's ride hailing rival T3 raises $1.2 bln to expand

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - T3, a Chinese ride-hailing company backed by state-owned automakers FAW, Dongfeng and Changan said on Tuesday that it had raised 7.7 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) to fund expansion. T3’s funding round comes as ride-hailing companies step up efforts to take market share from China’s ride...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Evergrande shares plunge as Chinese property developer faces another debt deadline

Chinese property giant Evergrande’s stock price dipped further on Tuesday over concerns related to bond payments of its own and that of another developer, putting pressure on the country’s overall real estate stocks.Evergrande went down by almost 6 per cent in early morning trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but recovered some of its losses to close at a 4 per cent dip. The debt-ridden property giant just managed to pull itself out of default last week by paying an offshore bond interest to bondholders, a month after the due date. However, it has another deadline this Friday for...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Column: Europe's magnesium crunch poses another carbon conundrum

LONDON (Reuters) - Magnesium is not what most people think of as a critical mineral. But the human body doesn’t work without it, the United States Food and Drug Administration recommending a minimum daily intake of 420 milligrams. And a broad spectrum of manufacturing activity can’t work without it either,...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Covid isolation hurting Hong Kong's reputation: industry group

Hong Kong's decision to pursue a zero-Covid strategy and maintain some of the world's strictest quarantine measures is hammering the city's business reputation, the top lobby group for financial firms in the city said Monday. The warning came as a survey showed almost half of major international banks and asset managers are considering moving staff out of the city as they struggle to retain employees or attract fresh talent. Hong Kong has been kept comparatively free of the coronavirus thanks to strict travel curbs and up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving in the finance hub. But there is growing frustration among businesses that there is no end in sight to the restrictions as officials make it clear opening up to the Chinese mainland must come before any easing of international travel curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InvestorPlace

The Market’s Fear of Stagflation Is Your Opportunity to Score VC-Style Gains

Suddenly, everyone and their best friend is worried about stagflation. Long story short, that “transitory” inflation everyone was talking about earlier in the year is proving to be a lot less transitory and a lot more stubborn than anyone expected. That’s because most of the world’s supply comes from Asia...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's yuan returns close to four-month highs

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan returned close to the four-month highs struck late last week, amid heavy corporate dollar selling on Monday morning despite expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce asset purchases at some point to tighten monetary policy. The yuan opened at 6.3883 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3832 at midday, slightly firmer than the previous late session close. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3924 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4032. Last week, China's yuan posted its biggest weekly gain against the greenback in five months on the back of strong corporate dollar selling. China's foreign currency regulator attributed the yuan's strength to market forces, and a more flexible trading mechanism. "The yuan still has upward momentum, but I don't think China's central bank would like to see the yuan sprint past 6.35 against the dollar in one breath," a forex trader at a foreign bank said. If yuan rises above the 6.35 mark, its appreciation could accelerate, Scotiabank said in its latest report. Shanghai-based CIB Research said any potential improvement in strained trade relations between China and the United States could boost the yuan further. But more broadly, markets were awaiting signals on when and how the Fed will begin tightening policy. The dollar index fell slightly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S. central bank should start the process of reducing support for the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should avoid touching the interest rate dial. The yuan market at 4:54AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3924 6.4032 0.17% Spot yuan 6.3832 6.385 0.03% Divergence from -0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.27% Spot change since 2005 29.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.41 100.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.515 93.662 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3784 0.08% * Offshore 6.5616 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy