Klush to play Mohegan Sun Pocono in Dec. 12 Elvis Tribute

PLAINS TWP. — The “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular” Holiday Show, starring Shawn Klush backed by The Fabulous Ambassadors, will appear at Mohegan Sun Pocono this fall.

Klush will grace the main stage on Sunday, Dec. 12, in the Keystone Grand Ballroom, with the best sounds of the legendary King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

This all-ages show kicks off at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Monday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Box Office, located at Player’s Club. Guests who purchase their tickets at the box office will receive one voucher per ticket for $10 in free slot play, valid on Sunday, Dec. 12. The free slot play offer is for guests who are 21 and older.

Called the “Closest Thing to the King in Concert,” Klush was born and raised in Pittston, and his love of music led him to begin imitating his musical idol, Elvis Presley.

Klush performed in the Poconos region before embarking on a tour of Canada, where he competed in and won the $5,000 prize in the “Worldwide Elvis Competition” in Montreal.

This piqued the interest of the award-winning Las Vegas show “Legends in Concert,” where he starred as “Elvis” for many years in their Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson, and Atlantic City show rooms. Every January, he performs in the “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition Tour,” an extravaganza featuring Elvis’ own musicians, singers, and friends, in major venues across the country.

The Luzerne County native has five CDs to his credit. JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, The Jordanaires, The Imperials, DJ Fontana, and Joe Esposito are among the musicians and singers he has shared the stage with. He played Elvis Presley in the CBS and VH1 hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle, and Roll.”

On Elvis’ 70th Birthday, Klush became grand champion at the $25,000 “World Elvis Tribute Artist Competition.” He then received “The Peoples Choice Award” from Gibson Guitar Co. in Nashville for “Best Concert Elvis.”

Klush was then named the “World’s Greatest Elvis” by 6.5 million international viewers on BBC1 Television in the United Kingdom. On the 30th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, Klush was named the first-ever “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis.

Klush has record breaking performances in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada, Australia, the U.K. and South America. He was named “Worldwide Ambassador of Elvis” at the Las Vegas Hilton where he headlines the annual the Las Vegas Elvis Fest, celebrating Elvis’ historic Las Vegas Performances.