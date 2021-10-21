Kucinskas Presents on Teaching the Sociology of Religion

Jeremiah chapter 2 seems to be one long diatribe of the Lord against His chosen people. He chose them not because they had any characteristic at all that made them more desirable than any other nation. In fact, He chose them before they were even a nation. Just as God created Adam from nothing, He created the nation from basically nothing. He did not choose one of the nations formed from Babel. Rather, He chose one aged man (Abraham) and created a nation from him and his barren wife in their old age. By the time of Jeremiah, God’s chosen people had a long track record observing the faithfulness of God to them. They had the same long track record of themselves being unfaithful to God. God had chosen them simply because He chose them. He had a plan and a purpose for them. They refused to trust, obey and shoulder the responsibility God had given to them.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO