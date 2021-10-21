CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoning Board denies outdoor wall sign in downtown Wilkes-Barre

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday denied the installation of an outdoor advertising sign on the side of a South Main Street building a half a block away from where it approved a similar sign in June.

Barletta Outdoor Media LLC’s request for a 300 square foot sign for 123 S. Main St. was identical to the application for the property at 91-93 S. Main St. However, this time there was opposition from the Diamond City Partnership and Wilkes University.

The opposition argued the 12 by 25 vinyl banner would not fit in with the neighborhood and at worst ruin it, forcing the school to put up a screen to shield students from advertisements, possibly for alcoholic beverages. But Robert Barletta, the owner of the company, promised to be a good neighbor and pleaded for the opportunity to expand his six-sign business.

“If the city of Wilkes-Barre wants to embrace a bigger economic development similar to what Scranton’s trying to do, you have to allow small businesses to compete with larger businesses,” Barletta told the Board at its monthly meeting in City Hall.

The variance Barletta sought to install the sign in a zone that did not allow it would double his exposure in the city. He said he has one sign in Kingston and four in Scranton.

“So it’s not like I’m this big bad advertising company coming in here and trying to put signs all over. I’m just a small business trying to survive,” Barletta said.

The Board permitted Michael Wood, special assistant to president of Wilkes, to read statements from the school and Larry Newman, executive director of the DCP, the organization focusing on the development of the downtown.

“If this variance is granted it will irrevocably alter downtown’s character and substantially impair the appropriate use and development of adjacent properties,” Woods read from Newman’s statement.

Wood noted Wilkes has invested approximately $20 million over the past 15 years to improve the area of South Main Street where the sign would be installed.

“Such a sign will not be consistent with the character of the neighborhood and could very well devalue substantial investment the university has made in downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Woods said.

Barletta expressed surprise with Newman’s stance. The two were among a group that reached a compromise regarding a mural for the Kingston-based band Title Fight located on the wall of the building where the Board approved the sign.

Even though he could have used all the space approved on the wall for his first sign, Barletta decided against it, saying he “felt the right thing to do was not to cover the mural.” He asked the Board to take that into consideration when deciding on the pending application.

Board solicitor Mike Rogers pointed out the decision before it was not about the content of the sign.

Barletta reiterated his promise that he would not advertise alcohol or competing institutions to Wilkes on the sign and noted the Board’s approval for the first sign.

“It’s the same district, but again it’s specific to the property and these are very fact specific even though they could be similar requests in the same zone,” Rogers said.

In another case, the Board agreed to continue until its Nov. 17 meeting a hearing on the application by Galaxy Rentals LLC for student housing. The owner asked for a special exception to allow its property at 317 S. River St. to be used as a communal dwelling for eight residents.

The Board asked for more information from the applicant on parking, one of the issues raised by the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society owner of the neighboring Zebulon Butler house, the oldest house in Wilkes-Barre.

