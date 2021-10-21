Homeless ‘bill of rights’ pursued in Luzerne County

Behrens

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A proposed “bill of rights” for the homeless will be presented to Luzerne County Council for its consideration, the County Cares Commission decided Wednesday.

The commission also announced plans to seek donations to purchase duffel bags for youth removed from their homes by county Children and Youth.

Commission member Justin Behrens suggested the homeless bill of rights, which seeks a council declaration that nobody should be subject to unfair discrimination based on their homeless status.

The homeless have the right to move freely “in the same manner as any other individual” in public spaces, the proposed resolution says, citing public sidewalks, parks, transportation and buildings as examples. They also have the right to emergency medical care free from discrimination and other protections, it said.

When the homeless are following rules and regulations in a public space, they should not be “pushed out,” Behrens said.

“It’s almost common sense. It will recognize that the homeless do have a face and do have rights,” Behrens told fellow commission members.

Many have become homeless due to economic hardship, a severe shortage of safe and affordable housing and a shrinking social safety net, the resolution said.

Behrens oversees the Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre, which provides outreach services to the homeless. His organization is currently assisting 230 people in the county who are living on the streets or in a shelter or other temporary residence, he said. This figure does not include those helped by other agencies elsewhere in the county.

The commission also plans to further discuss and advance two other homeless initiatives proposed by Behrens.

The first is a county code blue alert that would kick in when there are extreme cold temperatures or heavy snowfalls — the specific triggers would have to be set. An activated alert would allow interested facilities to temporarily open their doors to the homeless.

Behrens has emphasized the county would not be obligated to provide shelter or any other services beyond issuing the alert. Municipal officials would decide how to respond to alerts within their jurisdictions if they have a homeless population, he said.

His other proposal involves a series of homeless summits in which government and law enforcement officials, the homeless and business leaders candidly discuss the issue and barriers and strategically identify solutions.

Duffel bags

Commission Chairman Matthew Vough said the duffle bags are needed because many children are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

Donations will be sought — the details are still being planned — to purchase duffel bags for $15 to $20 each, said Vough, a county councilman.

County Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill told commission members her staff was “ecstatic” to learn it wanted to help obtain quality bags for the children so they don’t have to use garbage or grocery bags.

The county currently has 538 children in placement at licensed foster and kinship homes and service provider facilities, Hill said.

“We truly appreciate you thinking of us and the children we serve,” Hill said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.