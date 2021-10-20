CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Cybersecurity Awareness Month – Get ahead of threats before they happen

WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrianne Manz, Founder of the Stroller in the City Blog is a mom of three. She says her kids are on their devices more and more these days and keeping them protected while they are online is super important to her and that’s why she teamed up with Aura to actually...

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Sponsored Content: make sure your children are protected online during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

AURA SPONSORED CONTENT — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month — which should come with a warning label that criminals are working overtime to steal from your family. Brianne Manz, founder of the parenting blog ‘Stroller in the City’, is teaming up with the cybersecurity company Aura to remind parents to proactively protect their children online, too.
INTERNET
WPTV

Americans worried about cybersecurity threat

Americans are concerned as ever about cybersecurity and the threat of hacking from foreign entities. A new Associated Press/NROC poll showed nine out of ten Americans are at least somewhat concerned about their personal information and government agencies being hacked. Alan Crowetz, CEO and President of Infostream, Inc., told WPTV’s...
TECHNOLOGY
calhoun.edu

20 Tips to Keep Your Data Secure – Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Are you practicing safe cybersecurity habits? Calhoun CIS and Cybersecurity students have compiled this list of 20 tips to help keep your data and identity secure online. To learn more about the cybersecurity programs at Calhoun, visit the Center for Cybersecurity Education. If offered, use two-factor authentication. It adds a...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Online Security#Credit Card#Security System#Founder Of The Stroller#The City Blog#Aura
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
wibwnewsnow.com

New Phone Dialing Rules Begin Sunday

It starts on Sunday – the way you dial your phone is changing. Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 have to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls. Local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
CELL PHONES
crossroadstoday.com

Never Worked? You May Still Be Entitled to Social Security Retirement Benefits

Social Security retirement benefits are often referred to as “earned benefits.” That’s because you pay payroll taxes that fund Social Security and earn work credits that entitle you to this retirement income. The amount you receive is also based on average wages over your career. But what about people who...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

It's in your power to get more money out of Social Security. You may be able to score the maximum monthly benefit if circumstances align in your favor. Social Security doesn't pay seniors a single universal benefit. Rather, the amount of money you're entitled to from Social Security is based on your specific earnings record. And depending on that record, you may be eligible for this year's maximum benefit of $3,895 a month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy