Fall Fest a foodie fav’ with Chili & Chowder Contest

By Katherine Al Rashdan
longislandadvance.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street was sans motor vehicles this past Saturday as the chamber of commerce helped ring in the pumpkin-spiced season with its eighth annual Fall Festival. Eventgoers were invited to participate in the annual Chili & Chowder Contest, which garnered delicious entries from downtown restaurants. Additionally, an autumnal seasonal beer tasting...

