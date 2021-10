By: Erika Stanish HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) is pushing to expand Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine law. Castle Doctrine governs how far a person can go to defend their property. Stefano introduced new legislation Thursday that would allow Pennsylvanians to use self-defense beyond their home to their property line. “Forcing law-abiding Pennsylvanians to wait to defend their loved ones until a criminal enters their home could result in the unnecessary loss of innocent life – a tragedy made worse because it could have been prevented,” Sen. Stefano said. “The right to defend oneself should not be limited, as it is in the...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO