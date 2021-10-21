CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLaren 720S GT3X: what is it and why should I care?

topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t know by now, McLaren’s bonkers 720S GT3X lapped Dunsfold in 1min 07.2secs at Top Gear’s Speed Week 2021. And yes, that is seriously quick. Watch it (and our full review) by clicking these lovely blue words. But what actually is the GT3X, and why should you...

www.topgear.com

topgear.com

Photo of the day: a decade of McLaren Automotive

From MP4-12C to Artura and everything in between, all at an eerily fitting location. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You know what we have to thank for the picture above? The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Launched in the early Noughties – during the same era as the Ferrari Enzo and Porsche Carrera GT – it’s never really picked up the same icon status, despite having lots of tasty ingredients stirred into its pot.
CARS
manofmany.com

Three ‘Daniel Ricciardo Edition’ McLaren 720s Will Be Available to Aussies

British car marque McLaren pays homage to its colonial fan base by releasing a limited-run ‘Daniel Riccardo Edition’ variant of the McLaren 720s supercar. Available in Sydney and Melbourne showrooms later this year, only three variants were developed in collaboration with the McLaren Special Operations lab. Designed as a celebration...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Speed Week 2021: Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition vs Porsche 911 GT3

And yet today, the GT3 hasn’t got everything its own way - and the challenger comes from an expected direction, with a completely different delivery than you might assume. Because the Aston Vantage F1 Edition has turned out to be much more than a wing and some marketing. It’s a serious player. Which, I have to say, is a pleasant surprise. There are, of course, easy comparisons to make here. Both are pretty sportscars, both with around 500bhp (the Aston slightly more, 528 plays 503bhp), both with 0-62 times around the 3.5 second mark and with top speeds that lightly graze the underside of the double tonne. The Porsche is almost imperceptibly quicker according to the watch, with a slightly bigger naturally-aspirated flat-six engine than the twin-turbo V8 Vantage, and a much slimmer waistline. According to the official stats, the GT3 is 135kg lighter than the F1 Edition Aston.
CARS
topgear.com

Pininfarina Battista: $2.4m, 1,900bhp hyper-EV driven on road and track

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. Welcome to the Rimac Nevera's sibling... and the most powerful Italian supercar ever constructed. The Pininfarina Battista - named after founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina - is an all-electric hyper-GT kicking out 1,874bhp and 1,696lb ft of torque. Want a few more mind-meltingly alarming...
CARS
topgear.com

Speed Week 2021: Chris Harris vs 2021’s best performance cars

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. From Alfa to Zenvo and everything in between, including a £130k Mini, an actual Dakar car, very fast McLaren, crazy Lamborghini and hybrid Ferrari, this is what happens when you unleash Chris Harris and his opinions on the class of 2021. So strap in and prepare for some hot takes.
ENTERTAINMENT
topgear.com

From the archives: the bonkers Honda NSX-GT at Zolder

Hurtling past a pit wall at 170mph with sweat trickling into the corners of my eyes, my surroundings morph into a Matrix-style freeze frame. I’m left alone with the thudding sound of arteries coursing oxygen-rich blood through my entire system and the solid voice of reason echoing in my brain.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

The $9.6 Million Bugatti Centodieci Is One Step Closer to Production

One of the most exclusive Bugattis of all time is almost ready to take its place on the starting line. The French supercar specialists announced on Friday that the $9.6 mill Centodieci has completed hot-weather testing. With that hurdle out of the way, series production of the 1-of-10 hypercar is on pace to begin next year. First announced in the summer of 2019, the company’s latest limited-edition model is both a celebration of its history—“Centodieci” is Italian for 110, the marque’s age at the time it was announced—and a specific homage to the EB110. Not only was that vehicle one of the...
CARS
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Spectacular Bugatti Just Sold For Crazy Money

There's no doubt that Bugatti builds some of the world's most badass hypercars, and cars such as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci are all the proof you need. The new Super Sport 300+ is currently grabbing all the headlines, and the first two American examples have just touched ground, but old school fans of this legendary manufacturer will appreciate this piece of 90s metal just as much. The Bugatti EB110 Super Sport was manufactured from 1991 to 1995 and was famously driven, and crashed, by Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, and this example just sold for an astonishing $2,9 million at a recently held Bonhams auction.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford F-150 Has a Secret Taillight Feature That Will Amaze You

The legendary Ford F-150 has many positive attributes, with its ability to tow a heavy load, robust powertrain options, advanced technologies, and off-road prowess. Considering that the best-selling F-150 gets a great deal of media attention, it’s surprising that very few people know about the unique feature in its taillight. Check out this secret feature. It will amaze you.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

More powerful than the Bugatti Chiron, this ultra-sleek 1,810 hp electric hypercar is not from Italy or Germany but from China and it will cost just $290,000.

Yet another limited-production battery-electric hypercar has been announced, and this time it’s from China. The electric hypercar is the creation of a company called Farnova Automotive that was founded in 2019. Strangely, the automaker decided to name the hypercar after Shakespeare’s famous story Othello. Nevertheless, Farnova plans on building 200 examples of the Othello hypercar from next year itself and with a price tag of 1.86 million yuan ($287,578), which is in the same ballpark as the Tesla Roadster.
CARS
TheAtlantaVoice

About that car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

DETROIT – It sounds like a huge insult but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque at a ridiculously […]
CARS
topgear.com

BMW has made the all-wheel-drive M135i louder and pointier

The hottest 1 Series gets retuned springs and dampers, plus more engine noise pumped through the speakers. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. BMW has been busy fiddling with the M135i hot hatch. Specifically, it has done...
JOBS
topgear.com

How do you make a Morgan CX-T from a regular Plus Four?

That’s the correct response. ‘Crivens’ would also do, should you wish to indulge a bit more of the previous-century parlance a Morgan inspires. This is the CX-T, a dirt-ready Plus Four made with the help of Rally Raid UK – a company that’s pieced cars together for 25 Dakar rallies. They know what they’re doing, then. At its core is the same wooden frame and aluminium chassis as the £70k sports car you can already buy… so what’s happened to morph the stock Four into an eight-off, £200k special?
CARS
topgear.com

Your dog wishes Honda had made this 2005 concept

This is the Honda WOW concept, which was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2005. WOW stands for “wonderfully open-hearted wagon”, which is wonderfully Japanese. The concept car was meant to “bring people and their dogs closer together”, by cramming them into a small car for long journeys. Just what every pooch wants.
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes C 300 e review: transformative plug-in power?

It's not just a tidied-up version of the old one, even though it looks that way. Yes folks this is the all-new C-Class. The restyle might be cautious (it really is a new skin, not just a facelift) but inside it's all about a big bold screen interface, as per the S-Class.
CARS
topgear.com

This Hot Wheels Mercedes 300SL costs nine grand

Careful next time you idly pop a 1:64 scale toy in your trolley, the bill might be enormous. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Meet one of the rarest, most detailed Hot Wheels toys ever. And thus...
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

This motorbike is an electric torque monster

Want superbike torque for scooter money? Right this way. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Australia’s famous for a few things – endless beaches, endless summers and endless agony should you come into contact with the local wildlife. Then, of course, there’s barbecues and our seeming proclivity for throwing marine creatures on them, ‘that’s not a knife’ and our local currency, the dollarydoo.
CARS

