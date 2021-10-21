McLaren 720S GT3X: what is it and why should I care?

And yet today, the GT3 hasn’t got everything its own way - and the challenger comes from an expected direction, with a completely different delivery than you might assume. Because the Aston Vantage F1 Edition has turned out to be much more than a wing and some marketing. It’s a serious player. Which, I have to say, is a pleasant surprise. There are, of course, easy comparisons to make here. Both are pretty sportscars, both with around 500bhp (the Aston slightly more, 528 plays 503bhp), both with 0-62 times around the 3.5 second mark and with top speeds that lightly graze the underside of the double tonne. The Porsche is almost imperceptibly quicker according to the watch, with a slightly bigger naturally-aspirated flat-six engine than the twin-turbo V8 Vantage, and a much slimmer waistline. According to the official stats, the GT3 is 135kg lighter than the F1 Edition Aston.

