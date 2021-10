YUMA, Ariz. (KAKE) — A customer was able to stop an armed robbery an Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Chevron store. Surveillance video shows three people trying to enter the store with their faces covered. One of them is armed with a handgun and points it in the direction of the cashier and a customer.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO