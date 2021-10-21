Something to celebrate

Cameo has acquired Represent, the celebrity merchandising platform, as the celebrity video company looks to expand its offerings for talent and fans.
Launched in 2014, Represent has been the merchandising partner for the recent Friends reunion and has worked with talent like Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Kendall Jenner and Arnold Schwarzenegger. As part of the acquisition, Represent’s CMO, Bobby Maylack, will join Cameo as its chief creative officer. Represent president and COO Dan Rosenberg will continue leading the company’s day-to-day operations.
Conversations around the Represent acquisition began a year ago, according to Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis.
“It was just clear that...
