Something to celebrate

heraldstandard.com
 5 days ago

Doc Brown’s time traveling DeLorean whisked him and Marty McFly from 1985 to Oct. 21, 2015 in “Back to the Future II.”. Their mission? To help McFly’s future children. Starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown, the franchise kicked off in 1985, with...

www.heraldstandard.com

Marshall News Messenger

John Moore: Something to show

If we need proof that the TV shows we grew up with were great, look no further than the fact that they’re still popular today. We consume Leave It To Beaver, Perry Mason, The Rockford Files, Happy Days, and many others, at a rate much higher than we ever could when they originally aired.
/Film

22% Said This Was Keanu Reeves' Worst Movie — Here's What We Think

Keanu Reeves has had a long acting career. Over the course of over 30 years, he's played a lot of memorable characters: the righteous Ted in "Bill & Ted;" the red pill-taker, Neo, in "The Matrix" movies; the dog-loving killer assassin, John Wick, in the eponymous franchise; and, of course, the dashing Kellogg's Corn Flake model in an early '80s television commercial.
palmspringslife.com

Something Vintage, Something New

Danny Heller, Canyon View Galaxie, 2021, oil on canvas, 24x34 inches. The seventh annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition, held Oct. 15-17 during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview, will feature two new events for attendees. Presenting sponsor Engaged Media, LLC will offer a book signing of their...
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Halloween Movies for a Good Scare, According to Fans

‘Tis is the season for the tightness-in-the-stomach, scary feeling that only a Halloween movie can bring. There are many ways to properly celebrate the spooky holiday — including carving pumpkins and eating sour candy until your tongue starts to peel — but getting in the spirit of the ghoulish season starts with watching a classic […]
SPY

The 22 Best Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving When You’re Too Full to Do Anything Else

It’s no coincidence that so many Hollywood blockbusters are released during Thanksgiving weekend. As one of the biggest days of the year in terms of sheer movie ticket sales, it’s a known tradition to hit up the cinema after you’ve had your fill of turkey and stuffing. In case you’d rather skip the large communal auditoriums and stale popcorn this year, we’ve gathered the best Thanksgiving movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. Whether you’re planning to spend the Thanksgiving holiday hosting family and friends at home or you’re having an intimate day in to celebrate, add one...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameo Acquires Celebrity Merchandise Platform Represent

Cameo has acquired Represent, the celebrity merchandising platform, as the celebrity video company looks to expand its offerings for talent and fans. Launched in 2014, Represent has been the merchandising partner for the recent Friends reunion and has worked with talent like Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Kendall Jenner and Arnold Schwarzenegger. As part of the acquisition, Represent’s CMO, Bobby Maylack, will join Cameo as its chief creative officer. Represent president and COO Dan Rosenberg will continue leading the company’s day-to-day operations. Conversations around the Represent acquisition began a year ago, according to Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis. “It was just clear that...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
whio.com

Photos: Peter Scolari through the years

Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
