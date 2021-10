Living in a city certainly comes with plenty of advantages such as convenience, a wide variety of entertainment and activity options, and an opportunity to live and learn amongst cultures other than your own. However, not everything about urban living is fun and games. There are high rents, small living spaces, cockroaches, and, of course, rats (though that's not to say suburban living isn't without its rodent problems). Whether it be on the street, subway platform, or your building's trash collecting area, no matter how much you'd like to avoid it, you are going to see the scurrying rodents more times than you'd likely care to. But which U.S. city has the worst rat problem in the country?

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO