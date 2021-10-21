CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and on eve of the weekly options expiry. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 15 points at 61,246, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 10 points...

