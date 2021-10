Two women are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated after contracting the virus caused complications in both of their pregnancies. Kyndal Nipper of Midland, GA and Amanda Harrison of Phenix City, AL were both unvaccinated when they were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the middle of their respective pregnancies. Nipper suffered a stillbirth in her third trimester, and Harrison had to deliver her daughter two months early before being put on life support.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO