After the match, head coach Giovanni Savarese provided a breakdown of the second half and talked about his disappointment in the loss to Vancouver. He talked bout the differences in the play of his side between the first and second halves, and the need for honesty in the evaluations of the performances. He also answered questions about the prep and quick turnarounds facing the Timbers over the next few games.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO