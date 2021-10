Investigators will continue to probe the disappearance of Christopher Ramierez after the three-year-old boy was found alive in the woods by a man guided by “divine intervention”.The toddler was found naked five miles from his Texas home after reportedly chasing a dog into the woods.He survived for three days until he was found on Saturday by a man who says he was compelled by the Holy Spirit to search a wooded area of Grimes County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.“The case is not closed,” Sheriff Don Sowell said in an interview with local broadcaster KWTX News 10.“Our investigators, including...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO