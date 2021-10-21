CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Arnold girls golf team wins county championship

By Courtney Mims
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls golf team won the Bay County Championship on Wednesday at Holiday Golf Club.

This is the third year in a row the Marlins have won the title.

Arnold’s Ridah September was the individual medalist in the match, shooting a 73 on the course.

September said this championship was special for her, not just because of the medal, but because she got to compete alongside her sister for it.

“It’s awesome cause sometimes she plays directly behind me so I can turn around and say hi Zayna,” September said.

Next up for these golfers is districts, which begin on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

