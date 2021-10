The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria and Ashland might be ready to welcome a new member to their family. The two of them just got married, and now they might decide to expand their family. The Young and the Restless viewers know Ashland has lung cancer, and he is receiving treatment; however, spoilers also suggest that he might not live very long. So, it is likely that Ashland will want to leave a legacy behind. What will all happen? Here is everything to know.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO