Are you trying to decide what you’d like to be for Halloween? Being yourself or the new kid on the block doesn’t count, and you’ve only got a few weeks left! What are you going to do, perform a simple Google search for the most popular costumes? That could take a while. Luckily for you, Google has compiled all of this data into a new interactive tool called Frightgeist, and you can access it right now!

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO