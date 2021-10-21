CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Businesses make poor case against Biden

Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

The Reflector’s front page story “Businesses question Biden” on Oct. 13 was pathetic. It featured a handful of business people led by a person who voted with 146 so-called Republicans to over-throw 2020 election. He shows repeatedly that he supports the Republican cult’s evil deeds. So he and the...

www.reflector.com

Donald Trump
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
TIME

It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Washington Post

Democrats quietly scramble to include immigration provision in social spending bill

Democrats are scrambling intensely behind-the-scenes to address immigration in the framework they are crafting to expand the nation’s social safety net, according to people with knowledge of the situation, even as President Biden and other party leaders have said little publicly about their strategy in recent weeks. The most pressing...
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Are Joe Biden voters happy?

Those who voted for Joe Biden should take at least four immigrants into their house. Those who voted for Mr. Biden should pay for gasoline for the next person in line. While they’re at it, they should send in more federal tax to take care of the rest of the immigrants who are coming in through our open border. Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.
The Post and Courier

Letter: Biden a gift that keeps giving

Some say President Biden is a senile old man and others say he is simply a foolish politician. This I can say, he is a very generous president. He gave Afghanistan to the Taliban and he gave control of the U.S. southern border to the cartels and illegal immigrants. The U.S. citizens were given spiraling inflation, rising crime, bludgeoning debt and an oil shortage.
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
Daily Freeman

Letter: Biden spending plan would be a costly mistake

The Biden Administration plan to spend trillions for social welfare and other programs is a grave mistake. The cost of this program will not be $3.5 trillion, but likely more than $5 trillion. Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats want to establish many new programs, but dishonestly lower the 10-year cost...
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
knopnews2.com

NSBA’s letter to President Biden sparks outrage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On September 29, the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent President Joe Biden a letter asking for his assistance in protecting state and local school board members. During school board meetings nationwide, tensions have risen while parents have shared their concerns. In the letter, the NSBA...
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden Makes His Strongest Statement Yet Against The Filibuster

President Joe Biden said he would consider scrapping the Senate’s 60-vote supermajority requirement to pass legislation protecting voting rights, his strongest comments yet criticizing the filibuster. During a CNN town hall in Baltimore, CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Biden if he would “entertain the notion of doing away with the...
