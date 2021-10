Over the objections of business groups, the House of Delegates passed a bill outlining requirements for religious and medical exemptions to workplace vaccination requirements. “This bill does not stop any employer from enacting a mandate. The only thing this bill does is say if you’re going to have a mandate here’s the guidelines you need to go by,” said Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, chairman of the Government Organization Committee.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO